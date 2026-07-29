Resolution Capital Ltd Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,712 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,946 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 38,805 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PNW opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is 67.78%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $656,766. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.07.

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Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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