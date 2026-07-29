Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 46,889 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,349 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 46,889 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for approximately 0.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings in NiSource were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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