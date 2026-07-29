Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 49,172 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,172 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up about 0.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,134,938 shares of the company's stock worth $723,882,000 after buying an additional 223,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,376,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2%

LNT opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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