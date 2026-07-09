Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,771 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $52,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis won European Commission marketing authorization for Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND , a single-dose poultry vaccine that protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease. The approval expands Zoetis’ animal-health vaccine portfolio and could support future sales growth. Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND

Zoetis won European Commission marketing authorization for , a single-dose poultry vaccine that protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease. The approval expands Zoetis’ animal-health vaccine portfolio and could support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to a securities class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2026 . These notices are largely procedural, but they reinforce concerns about alleged misstatements related to product adoption and can weigh on sentiment. ZTS FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN... Securities Class Action

Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to a securities class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of . These notices are largely procedural, but they reinforce concerns about alleged misstatements related to product adoption and can weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action and shareholder-alert releases from other firms repeated the same lawsuit claims and deadline, adding noise rather than new information, but keeping legal risk in focus for investors. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm...

Additional class-action and shareholder-alert releases from other firms repeated the same lawsuit claims and deadline, adding noise rather than new information, but keeping legal risk in focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: The repeated securities-fraud allegations and deadline reminders may be contributing to selling pressure by increasing uncertainty around possible litigation costs and reputational damage. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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