Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.38.

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Equinix Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,015.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,067.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $965.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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