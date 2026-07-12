Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,524 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after buying an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,504,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,038,464. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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