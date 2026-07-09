Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,615 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $57,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $874,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,764,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $914,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,050,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,498,500. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $24,090,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Key Axon Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 6.3%

AXON opened at $599.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.88, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $722.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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