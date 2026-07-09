Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $106.87 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,940 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $106,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 785,992 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 126,774 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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