Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $116.37 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Procter & Gamble (PG) , assigning a $163.50 price target and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , assigning a and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows PG with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile.

Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows with an average recommendation of reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces focused on Tide and Pampers suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Article Title

Analyst pieces focused on and suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: P&G also launched the Elton John Impact Awards podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Article Title

also launched the podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Positive Sentiment: A new Native product launch, the Boba Cafe Collection , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Article Title

A new product launch, the , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Algorhythm Holdings said its freight-services contract with P&G India was expanded, but this is a logistics update and appears unlikely to materially move the parent company’s stock on its own. Article Title

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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