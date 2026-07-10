Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $443,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.71.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here