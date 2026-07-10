Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $140.14 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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