Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,876,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,662,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,309,234,000 after buying an additional 735,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,001,447,000 after buying an additional 475,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ventas by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $710,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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