Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.19 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,878 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $281.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.35. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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