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Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Bloom Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management boosted its Bloom Energy stake by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 64,755 shares valued at about $5.64 million.
  • Bloom Energy reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.44 beating estimates and revenue of $751.05 million topping expectations, while revenue rose 130.4% year over year.
  • The stock has attracted mixed signals: insiders sold shares over the past 90 days, but analysts still rate it Moderate Buy on average with several firms raising price targets.
  • Interested in Bloom Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.8%

BE opened at $302.26 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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