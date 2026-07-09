Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $62.24 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,055 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $336,815,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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