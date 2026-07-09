Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $93.85 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $93,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.58. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $246.75 and a 1-year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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