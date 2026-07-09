Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,026 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $79,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $194.99 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, announced new steps to expand production of AMRAAM missiles and said it is doubling global Stinger missile output with European partners, which supports long-term revenue visibility and highlights strong demand for RTX’s defense products.

Raytheon, an RTX business, announced new steps to expand production of AMRAAM missiles and said it is doubling global Stinger missile output with European partners, which supports long-term revenue visibility and highlights strong demand for RTX’s defense products. Positive Sentiment: RTX received a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, reinforcing a generally favorable Wall Street view of the stock.

RTX received a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from brokerages, reinforcing a generally favorable Wall Street view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has been getting increased search interest from investors on Zacks, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar, but this is not a direct operational catalyst.

RTX has been getting increased search interest from investors on Zacks, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar, but this is not a direct operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew attention after being removed from the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index, which may affect index-related flows but does not change RTX’s underlying business prospects.

The company also drew attention after being removed from the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index, which may affect index-related flows but does not change RTX’s underlying business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style market recaps from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted that RTX fell more than the broader market in the latest session, but did not point to a major new company-specific negative development.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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