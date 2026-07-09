Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,230 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,787,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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