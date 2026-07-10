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Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter, selling 9,446 shares and ending with 81,877 shares valued at about $17.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership in AJG remains very high at 85.53%, and several major investors such as Vanguard, Capital World Investors, and T. Rowe Price recently increased their holdings.
  • Analyst sentiment is still constructive: multiple firms raised price targets, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $274.18, above its recent price of $253.50.
  • Interested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,390,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 217,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,613,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,264,359,000 after buying an additional 830,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,834,682,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,062,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,523,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $316.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Trending Headlines about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on AJG to $299 from $271 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in upside ahead. Benzinga report
  • Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also increased its target to $287 from $261 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Benzinga report
  • Positive Sentiment: Arthur J. Gallagher announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., which should expand its insurance brokerage footprint and support growth through more deal-driven expansion. PR Newswire article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on an upcoming catalyst. PR Newswire article
  • Neutral Sentiment: AJG is expected to report results soon, and market commentary suggests Wall Street is looking for strong profit growth, but this is still only an earnings preview rather than confirmed results. Earnings preview
  • Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded AJG to peer perform, which offsets some of the bullish sentiment but does not imply a major negative call. Finviz report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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