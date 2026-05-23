Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 in the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Stock Down 2.3%

NBIS stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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