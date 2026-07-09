Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,185 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,256 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $80,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PM opened at $187.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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