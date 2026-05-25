Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 44,846 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $474,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average of $356.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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