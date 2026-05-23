Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,683 Shares of onsemi $ON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in onsemi by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $116.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley Financial raised shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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