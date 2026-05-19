Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,303 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $101,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

GE stock opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $228.01 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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