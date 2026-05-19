Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,952 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,074 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 21,952 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $56,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.80. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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