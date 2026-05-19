Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28,750 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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