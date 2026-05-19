Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,175 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $97,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.53.

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About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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