Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,038 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,141 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $78,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 927,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $269,134,000 after acquiring an additional 783,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.85. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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