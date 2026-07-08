Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,153 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in lululemon athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: One analyst view argues Lululemon’s valuation now reflects a compelling discount to its turnaround potential, with strong downside support from a debt-free balance sheet and ongoing buybacks. The same take pointed to solid international growth, including strength in China and other global markets. Article title

One analyst view argues Lululemon’s valuation now reflects a compelling discount to its turnaround potential, with strong downside support from a debt-free balance sheet and ongoing buybacks. The same take pointed to solid international growth, including strength in China and other global markets. Positive Sentiment: The company previously reported earnings that beat expectations and revenue that came in slightly ahead of estimates, which can help support confidence in the brand’s fundamentals. Article title

The company previously reported earnings that beat expectations and revenue that came in slightly ahead of estimates, which can help support confidence in the brand’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lululemon remains one of the more closely watched stocks on Zacks, signaling continued investor interest but no clear directional catalyst by itself. Article title

Lululemon remains one of the more closely watched stocks on Zacks, signaling continued investor interest but no clear directional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that the stock has already fallen sharply over the past few years, which frames the debate as a turnaround story rather than a fresh growth winner. Article title

Recent articles note that the stock has already fallen sharply over the past few years, which frames the debate as a turnaround story rather than a fresh growth winner. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts remain cautious, with commentary warning Lululemon could be a value trap due to execution issues, tariff exposure, and intensifying competition. Article title

Several analysts remain cautious, with commentary warning Lululemon could be a value trap due to execution issues, tariff exposure, and intensifying competition. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $93 price target, implying meaningful downside from current levels and reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock. Article title

Morgan Stanley reiterated an rating and set a price target, implying meaningful downside from current levels and reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another recent note said the company’s weaker North American trends and cautious guidance are still weighing on the investment case, even as international markets hold up better. Article title

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.36. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $241.84.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $149.35.

View Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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