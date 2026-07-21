Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 110,643 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $38,452,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 231,692 shares of the software giant's stock worth $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Forty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.46.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $402.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average is $410.17. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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