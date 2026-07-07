Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,814 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.75.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $426.64. 1,617,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $430.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day moving average of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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