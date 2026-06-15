Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 32,612 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,185 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Chevron were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $186.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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