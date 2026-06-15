Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,597 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $258.27 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 34.88%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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