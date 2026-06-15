Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2,791.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,298 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,813,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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