Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Xylem were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,529,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after buying an additional 151,754 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $750,075,000 after buying an additional 310,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $618,517,000 after buying an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Xylem Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here