Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4,557.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Stryker were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $312.14 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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