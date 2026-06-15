Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $19.29 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,406 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $227.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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