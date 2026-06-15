Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.66 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 2,282.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after acquiring an additional 856,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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