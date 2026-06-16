Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $401,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 27,111 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $399.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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