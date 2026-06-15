Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $42.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3,956.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,768 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 307,983 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 5.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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