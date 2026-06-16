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Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its Netflix stake by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 22,899 shares and ending with 7,920 shares valued at about $743,000.
  • Other institutional investors were mixed, with firms like Vanguard modestly adding while several smaller funds sharply increased their positions; overall, institutional ownership remains high at 80.93%.
  • Netflix continues to draw attention from both bullish and bearish developments, including an expanded iHeartMedia podcast deal and upcoming Q2 2026 earnings on July 16, even as some investors worry about growth, competition, and legal risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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