Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Labcorp were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LH stock opened at $264.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.81 and a 1 year high of $293.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's payout ratio is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.00.

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Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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