Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 90,202 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Chubb were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $328.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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