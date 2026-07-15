Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,975 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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