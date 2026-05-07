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Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6%, selling 1,990 shares and now holds 41,247 shares worth $25.339 million, equal to 0.8% of its portfolio and its 20th-largest holding.
  • Invesco QQQ shares opened at $695.71, trading near the 52-week high of $695.93, with the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages both around $614.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (paid Mar 27, ex-div Mar 23), annualized to $2.93 for a 0.4% yield, and institutional investors own about 44.58% of QQQ while several smaller advisers recently established modest new positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,247 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $695.71 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $476.78 and a fifty-two week high of $695.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $614.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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