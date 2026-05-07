Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,247 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $695.71 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $476.78 and a fifty-two week high of $695.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $614.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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