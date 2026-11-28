Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,772 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $947,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after buying an additional 21,398,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,341,405,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,211,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,831,376,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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