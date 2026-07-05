Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,709 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,134,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,448,377.50. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,872 shares of company stock valued at $79,763,850. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $241.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $308.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $263.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here