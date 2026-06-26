Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 118,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.62.

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Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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