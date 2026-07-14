Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,470,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 47,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $375,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,211.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 432,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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