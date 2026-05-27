Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,705 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. DZ Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Article Title

Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also being included in broader market “buy zone” and AI-leader discussions, suggesting traders still see Amazon as a favored large-cap growth name. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,659,819.53. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,552,494. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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